Tyler Cameron & Gigi Hadid Went On A Group Date With Serena Williams & Friends

Even The Bachelorette couldn't pull off a group date this iconic. The Daily Mail spotted Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid out with friends in NYC on Tuesday night, including tennis pro Serena Williams. Cameron and Hadid have been hanging out ever since The Bachelorette's bombshell ending in which Hannah Brown split from winner Jed Wyatt after discovering he had a secret girlfriend during filming. While Brown later asked out Cameron during the finale, it appears the contestant has given his final rose to Hadid.
The gang, plus Cully Smoller (Hadid's current bestie and former personal assistant) and model Kendall Visser, grabbed dinner at Mexican restaurant La Esquina in the Soho neighborhood, where Williams had been earlier for Nike's Queens of the Future event. Cameron hasn't quite adjusted to A-list life, however, because he was wearing a T-SHIRT and a BACKPACK while out with the gang.
Advertisement
That being said, things are going well for the couple.
“They were both traveling separately last week and then reunited as they returned to NYC,” a source told People last Wednesday. “Tyler lives in NYC now. He has his own place, but for their dates, they hang out at Gigi’s. He is very public about going in and out of her place — you can tell that he wants to be seen. He is enjoying the attention he gets for dating Gigi.”
They've actually been aware of each other for a while due to working in the same industry, but appeared to wait until the ABC show was winding down before making things public with an Instagram follow. While Cameron leaves The Bachelorette — and possibly also The Bachelor — behind him, Brown has moved on to another reality show on the network: Dancing With The Stars.
Advertisement