Tyler Cameron Reportedly Partied With Gigi Hadid & Taylor Swift After The VMAs

Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid opted out of a red carpet debut during last night's MTV Video Music Awards, but just because the former Bachelorette contestant wasn't spotted in the audience next to Hadid doesn't mean he missed out on all the fun. A source told E! News that Cameron instead joined the model, and a whole host of other celebrities, at the Republic Records party at the Moxy Hotel.
According to the outlet, people like Taylor Swift, Ansel Elgort, Halsey, Hayley Kiyoko, and Bella Hadid joined the budding couple in the VIP section of the party, and Cameron got something a little better than a final rose: a hug from the Lover writer herself.
"Taylor greeted him with a big hug," the attendee said, adding, "Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss."
Reps for Swift, Hadid, and Cameron did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
While Cameron hasn't appeared in any of the photos from the party and is staying tight-lipped on his Instagram story, it was apparently a good night.
"Gigi's friends seem very familiar with Tyler and comfortable around him," the source continued. "He and Gigi were touchy feely and very cute all night."
As much as we would have loved to see Cameron and Hadid arm-in-arm on the red carpet, they're still in the low-key stage of their relationship.
"They have a strong connection but are definitely just testing the waters right now," a source previously told E!. "They both like to hang out with a few of their friends to make it seem more casual, but Tyler always ends up staying the night alone at Gigi's house."
After all, Cameron has The Bachelor to consider. He was a frontrunner for the role at the end of his Bachelorette tenure, but his relationship with Hadid may change things.
"We are certainly not mad at him and it doesn’t exclude him from The Bachelor conversation," Chris Harrison told The Hollywood Reporter. "It just means that when we get to that point, we’re going to have to have a little deeper of a conversation about where his head is at. Maybe Gigi Hadid comes on the show, who knows?"
