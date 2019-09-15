Mike Johnson Might Not Be The Next Bachelor If This Demi Lovato Rumor Is True

If you were hoping for Mike Johnson to be the first Black Bachelor, this may not be all good news. It turns out, Johnson may be seeing a real-life star — Demi Lovato, who has publicly thirsted for Johnson, along with the rest of the internet. I’d ship this potential couple if I wasn’t so jealous.
Johnson and Lovato have been “talking privately a bit and hanging out,” a source told People. This could mean a variety of things, but it sounds like DMs have been slid into and one-on-one dates may have occurred. The source also said that Johnson and Lovato are “having fun and getting to know each other,” which just proves that A-list people have better access to everything, including beloved Bachelorette alums. We’re looking at you, Gigi Hadid.
Lovato attended Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette live finale; she is a noted fan of the show (and especially appreciated Brown’s windmill cookies, wink wink). During Brown’s season, Lovato made no secret of her heart eyes for Johnson, writing, among other things, “IM RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO,” after he didn’t receive a rose. Of Lovato, Johnson later said to Us Weekly, “I’m flirting with her too. Tell her, ‘What’s up, baby?’ I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. One hundred percent not scared about it at all.”
Johnson and Lovato have not publicly addressed the rumors. Refinery29 has reached out to Johnson and Lovato’s representation for comment.
