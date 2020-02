Bachelor Fans Were Rooting For You, Tammy

It's been hard to find a consistent hero this season. Almost everyone has done something that makes watching their journey to love a little frustrating. Victoria Fuller modeled for what appears to be a White Lives Matter clothing line (it's been reported that the photo is from a regrettable campaign for marlin conservation, rather than anti-Black Lives Matter movement, but that's not much better). Victoria Paul was not entirely truthful about her past with Alayah Benavidez , despite there being evidence of their friendship. Madison Prewett may have started a fan account on Instagram for herself; a possibility that arose when reddit users caught her lauding herself on an Instagram post for being "so genuine and real." Season 24 has yet give us a contestant to really root for — even Kelsey, who's quite sympathetic this week, spent Champagne-gate throwing slings at Hannah Ann Sluss, who's also been not-so-kind to her fellow contestants. The whole Tammy thing is was just icing on the cake. But she's not the hero we were hoping for. In the words of Tyra Banks, We were rooting for you, Tammy!