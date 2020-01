And it’s where it starts this week. Hannah and Peter are still, clearly, into each other , and are trying to figure out what the hell to do right in the middle of one of his group dates. Peter starts things off with this particularly brutal line: “You’re the one that said 'no' to me. I’ve never said 'no' to you.” But, Hannah says, “I don’t know if I made the right decision with you.” Things get canoodle-y. She’s sitting on his lap. He’s rubbing her back and stroking her hair. It’s all very romantic. But then! “I can’t do this,” Peter says. His jeans might be covered in the sparkles from her dress and she might be “doing that lip thing,” but he cannot go on. It’s too big of a risk for him to choose Hannah at this point because she might be acting based on “what ifs." Also, he’s already contractually obligated to be the Bachelor, and she’s already contractually obligated to keep participating in Dancing with the Stars . (That last part isn’t mentioned, but it’s possible that on ABC’s show about true love, people are missing out on just that thanks to another ABC property.)