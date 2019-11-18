Everyone Is More Obsessed With Hannah Brown & Her DWTS Partner Than Ever Before

You might not have been super enthused by your first impression of Hannah Brown on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor (her drama with Caelynn Miller-Keyes was a lot). Still, you most likely fell head over heels as you watched her kick ass and take names as The Bachelorette. Now, as a standout competitor on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, Brown's star power has increased tenfold.
Post-Bachelorette, life was beyond hectic for the Alabama beauty queen. From beginning to end, her season on the ABC dating show was charged with drama from all sides; even her final choice turned out to be a real-life nightmare. The mess continued as Brown found herself in a love triangle with her third runner-up Tyler Cameron and supermodel Gigi Hadid.
Advertisement
To the delight of her fans, Brown shifted gears amidst the drama and decided to join the 28th season of Dancing With the Stars. She was partnered with professional dancer Alan Bersten, and the wheels in Bachelor Nation's heads immediately started turning. Bersten, who first stepped into mainstream success as a finalist in season 10 of So You Think You Can Dance, has been on DWTS for three seasons now, but it's fair to say that he hasn't had this much chemistry with any of his other partners.
We could all just be projecting — we want Hannah to be happy — but these two are vibing. They look great together. They are killing it on the dance floor. Did I mention that they look great together?
Despite all of our speculation, Brown has emphatically denied the rumors about a potential romance brewing with Bersten. "No! I'm not [dating him]...We're great friends," she said during her recent appearance on The Ellen Show. "He kind of has to be my best friend, so I make him be."
Between her busy schedule rehearsing for her performances on DWTS and working through the emotional fallout of her season of The Bachelorette, Brown wants to focus on the most pressing matter at hand: winning the mirrorball trophy. So it would be nice if fans put all of their energy towards voting for the pair.
"I think our fans should focus on helping get a Mirrorball Trophy and that would just make us both very happy, if they want our happiness," Brown told E! News at the 2019 Country Music Awards (which she attended with Bersten). "We have a great time together, we definitely have created a lasting friendship."
Only one week is left in the DWTS competition before the grand finale, so we only have so much time left to see the couple on the dance floor together. Still, something tells me that this isn't the end of their story.
Advertisement