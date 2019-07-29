Hannah Brown Praises Bachelor Producers Ahead Of Dramatic Finale

View this post on Instagram

the ultimate #beastsquad feeling all the feels because they are about to kick me off your television, and it’s becoming real that these people have to move on to another rose handler. these brave souls have been through it y’all. they seen the breakdowns, the meltdowns, the breakthroughs, and witnessed “beast mode” that could never be aired on national television. I was challenging. somehow, these people still love me and root for my happiness. regardless of what any outsiders might think, my producers (and all the people behind this show for that matter) put everything into making sure I shine, I’m fulfilled, and loved during this journey. Do they make entertaining television? sure—and they’re damn good at it too. but I’m thankful they always tried to put the human Hannah, not the Bachelorette Hannah first. I’ve learned so so much and I’m so thankful for this group of humans who challenged me, encouraged me, and gave me the opportunities to grow into the woman I always have been—and to be really proud of THAT girl. Thanks for seeing more in me than a people pleasing, southern belle with a goofy smile plastered on her face. she gone. I love you all. (I also should say I’m sorry for making y’all cry sometimes with my fury, and for always being late. *however it was kinda fun right?—you’ll miss me.)