Hannah Brown Praises Bachelor Producers Ahead Of Dramatic Finale

Following a season of The Bachelorette that included too much slut-shaming Luke P. and just enough windmill sex, Hannah B. is inching towards the final rose ceremony, and potentially an engagement. The two-night season finale airs July 29 and 30, thus concluding the former Miss Alabama's journey for love. (Well, maybe.) Ahead of the sure-to-be-dramatic ending, Brown has praised her Bachelorette producers and crew for accompanying her on this crazy adventure.
Brown shared rare pictures with the people who help make The Bachelorette happen, who don't get screen time or confessionals to share their side of the story in an Instagram. (But if Bachelor Nation is looking for a new show to add to its slate, there's an idea.) Calling this gang her "#beastsquad," Brown wrote a sweet message to everyone who made this reality show a reality.
"Feeling all the feels because they are about to kick me off your television, and it’s becoming real that these people have to move on to another rose handler. These brave souls have been through it y’all," Brown wrote, adding that they've seen her "breakdowns," "meltdowns," and "breakthroughs" during her time on the show.
Brown also acknowledged that though she could be "challenging," her #beastsquad was always there to "root" for her happiness.
"Regardless of what any outsiders might think, my producers (and all the people behind this show for that matter) put everything into making sure I shine, I’m fulfilled, and loved during this journey," added Brown. "Do they make entertaining television? Sure — and they’re damn good at it too. But I’m thankful they always tried to put the human Hannah, not the Bachelorette Hannah first."
She also shared that she was grateful for the crew for seeing her as more than a "people pleasing, southern belle with a goofy smile plastered on her face" revealing that "she gone."
She concluded with an apology, sort of.
"I also should say I’m sorry for making y’all cry sometimes with my fury, and for always being late. *however it was kinda fun right?—you’ll miss me."
Elan Gale, a former Bachelor producer, shared warm wishes on Brown's Instagram.
"Beast, I loved ya from the moment I met you and I’m so happy that everyone is as lucky as I am, to have you in their lives, even if only for a short while," he wrote.
Whether Brown will end up engaged or in love by the end of the final rose ceremony is unknown — however, it looks like she got some very real friendships as a parting gift from her time on reality television.
