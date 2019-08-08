Hannah Brown Tells Fans To Calm Down With The Gigi Hadid Comments

Hannah Brown has not had a typical Bachelorette journey, to say the least. After breaking up with her first choice, Jed Wyatt, it was revealed he had a girlfriend while filming the show. She then appeared to rekindle things with runner-up Tyler Cameron. However, Cameron has been spotted on dates with supermodel Gigi Hadid, in perhaps the show's biggest plot twist. While a source told People that Brown is "not thrilled" with Cameron dating the model, it appears she is telling her fans to cool down on bashing Hadid in her comments.
On Wednesday night, Brown posted a photo on Instagram from the "Power Of Young Hollywood" event hosted by Variety, and it elicited well-meaning but problematic comparisons to Cameron's new romantic interest.
"Honestly you’re hotter than GiGi I said it," one fan commented on the post. "I love her but WOW."
"Lookin better than GIGI sista," another wrote, with others writing things like "gigi could never" and "Gigi is quaking."
Brown, however, was not here for being pitted against the model.
"I am forever so thankful for the love and support you all show me," she wrote in an Instagram story later in the evening. "However, supporting me doesn't mean you have to compare me to anyone else. I want to make sure that we are all remembering to uplift other women and not tear them down."
Her note could also be a nod to the drama currently going down on Bachelor In Paradise. The situation between Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Blake Horstmann has escalated off-screen and culminated in Horstmann releasing private texts in which Miller-Keyes appears to be demanding sex. Miller-Keyes, who has publicly spoken about being a victim of sexual violence, posted a response saying her statements on the show and the texts were taken out of context. Considering she and Brown had a rivalry during their time on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, this could be a coded message of support.
