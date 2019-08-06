What Happened Between Caelynn & Blake Before Bachelor In Paradise?

Many fans really loved Blake Horstmann on Becca's season of The Bachelorette, but it looks like he's poised to be the main source of drama on Bachelor in Paradise. Previews showed that he had a history with Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and he was also interested in Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin in Paradise. That's not a love triangle, that's a love pentagon.
But there seems to be no love in this pentagon from Caelynn. What Blake did to Caelynn before Bachelor in Paradise really upset her, and she made sure to let viewers (and contestants... and bartender Wells) know during the Bachelor in Paradise season 6 premiere.
Did Caelynn & Blake Date?
According to Caelynn, she and Blake had previously been talking, after being introduced by Colton (Underwood, of Bachelor fame) and they spent the night together at the Stagecoach music festival in April. "Blake and I talked for a few months and it was really great," Caelynn explained upon her arrival to Paradise.
Okay, But Were They Exclusive?
She later added that she had thought they were exclusive and that they had, according to her account, considered skipping Paradise to be with each other.
"We really had something ... and then he, like, ghosted me. Just like fully stopped communication," she claimed.
Per Caelynn, Blake Was Hooking Up With Other Bachelor People...
Additionally, as Caelynn tells it, Blake spent the second night of Stagecoach with her, but she found out later that he'd slept with Kristina the night before. Both Kristina and Caelynn corroborated that version of events during the premiere.
...Bachelor People Who Caelynn Was Hanging Out With
An Instagram photo taken by fellow Bachelor Nation member Whitney Fransway also reveals that Caelynn and Kristina were even hanging out in the same group at Stagecoach, presumably before they knew all this drama had gone down with Blake:
Caelynn Also Says She Saw Blake Messaging Other Bachelor People
But it wasn't just Kristina that Caelynn was upset about. She claimed to Wells that Blake had been messaging and talking about other women while she was with him. "We spent the night together and we wake up, I'm in his bed, and he's like DM-ing Hannah G.," Caelynn claimed. "I'm still in his bed and he's talking about how hot Tayshia is … Then he's like, 'I just want to let you know, like I hooked up with Kristina the night before you.'"
Blake Supposedly Told Caelynn To Keep Their Hookup A Secret
According to Caelynn, once Blake was cast on Paradise, he called Caelynn to tell her to keep their former relationship a secret. "He's like no one can know about us. We've gotta lie. We've gotta lie our asses off in Paradise." Caelynn said she thinks that Blake was trying to protect his image by having her lie. But his alleged wanting to keep Caelynn a secret just hurt her feelings. "With Blake, I was fully, fully played and he hurt me … Blake only cares about himself, and I'm hopeful that another girl doesn’t get hurt the same way I did," she said, adding, "Everywhere I look [on Paradise], everyone’s talking about how great Blake is, how cute Blake is, how sweet Blake is, and I'm like, he treats girls like scum."
What Does Blake Say About All This?
Blake literally ran away when Caelynn showed up on the beach, so suffice to say he hasn't had the guts yet to confront her or her claims. He did tell Tayshia that he was "pretty drunk" at Stagecoach where his supposed hookups with Kristina and Caelynn happened. And he also told Chris Harrison that he'd "met along the way a lot of the women, not only from Colton’s season ... but also past seasons." He added that there were "a few girls," that he could see himself getting along with in Paradise.
But, based on everything she's said, Caelynn probably isn't one of them.
