Follow Along With Every Bachelor In Paradise Contestant's Antics On Instagram

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: ABC/John Fleenor.
The Bachelor franchise is celebrating another successful season of love and marriage (uh, scratch that last one) with everyone's favorite chaotic spin-off, Bachelor In Paradise. In the past year, we've endured fence-jumping and slut shaming and secret girlfriends, so why not kick back with a little fun by the beach, right? Wrong. Judging from the trailer for the upcoming season of BIP, the drama is not slowing down, and you're gonna want to start following all the contestants, all last seen as contestants on their own respectives seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette, on Instagram ASAP to make sure you're as plugged in as possible.
You're probably already following some of these people, since this isn't their first BIP rodeo. For instance, Dean Unglert is back after a divisive last trip to the island, Jordan Kimball is trying his hand at love again, and Bibiana Julian has returned for some fun after not just her previous stint on BIP, but also her participation in the Bachelor Winter Games.
However, there's also so many new faces that are joining us from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette, including some that will make you go...who? For that reason, and many more, you should keep checking back on this list, because as more people are tossed into the big salad that is Paradise, we'll be updating with their social media — and preferred spon-con — below.
it's Wednesday my dudes

it’s Wednesday my dudes

@johnpauljonesjohnpauljones

Bachelor in Paradise contestant John Paul Jones on Instagram



In case John Paul Jones didn't win you over on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, or again on Men Tell All, his long locks will be gracing Paradise.

Preferred spon-con: None — yet
Haven't washed my hair in a week, wbu?

Haven’t washed my hair in a week, wbu?

@demi_not_lovato

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Demi Burnett on Instagram



Demi may have prompted some skepticism on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, but she's become a fan favorite thanks to her sense of humor and spy abilities.

Preferred spon-con: Press-on nails.
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes on Instagram



BFF of Bachelor winner Cassie Randolph, Caelynn has already sparked some rumors about her time on the island.

Preferred spon-con: Event appearances
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Onyeka Ehie on Instagram



Onyeka's time on The Bachelor last season was mostly about her feud with Nicole Lopez-Alvar, who will also be on the island this summer.

Preferred spon-con: Hair extensions
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Hannah Godwin on Instagram



Hannah was a quiet frontrunner on Colton's season of The Bachelor, but is ready to let her true personality shine.

Preferred spon-con: Her clothing collection, Getaway x Hannah G.
✨🌸🙋🏽‍♀️

✨🌸🙋🏽‍♀️

@tayshiaaa

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Tayshia Adams on Instagram



Tayshia came this close to being Colton's pick, and handled their breakup with poise.

Preferred spon-con: Press-on nails.
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Cam Ayala on Instagram



Before Luke P., Cam was the villain on Hannah's Bachelorette season, but perhaps he's ready to redeem himself.

Preferred spon-con: None — yet.
chongivity activity 💋

chongivity activity 💋

@bibi_julz

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Bibiana Julian on Instagram



Bibiana is a Bachelor Nation staple, appearing on Arie Luyendyk Jr's season of The Bachelor, season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, as well as the first-ever Bachelor Winter Games.

Preferred spon-con: Hangover pills.
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Blake Horstmann on Instagram



Blake had one of the most emotional Bachelorette exits ever after Becca Kufrin picked Garrett Yrigoyen over him on The Bachelorette.

Preferred spon-con: Energy drinks.
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Clay Harbor on Instagram



Sweet, wholesome Clay didn't get much screen time on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season, so now is our chance to learn more.

Preferred spon-con: None — yet.
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Nicole Lopez-Alvar on Instagram



Judging by Nicole's stint on Colton's season of The Bachelor, Paradise will be filled with tears.

Preferred spon-con: Canned cocktails.
Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams on Instagram



Once again, Wells Adams has returned to sling drinks after, it seems, retiring from contestant life.

Preferred spon-con: Sarah Hyland.
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Kevin Fortenberry on Instagram



Kevin had an early exit from Hannah's Bachelorette season, so this is basically our first real chance to meet him.

Preferred spon-con: Himself working out.
The mimosas are on me 🥂

The mimosas are on me 🥂

@willssephine

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Wills Reid on Instagram



Wills is the favorite of every Bachelor franchise he appears on, like Becca's Bachelorette season or last season of BIP.

Preferred spon-con: Hair coloring.
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Katie Morton on Instagram



Katie dropped the big bomb on Colton's season of The Bachelorette that Cassie and Caelynn may not have been there for the right reasons, which is going to make Paradise awkward.

Preferred spon-con: Hair product.
Living My Best Laugh

Living My Best Laugh

@pethderek

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Derek Peth on Instagram



He found love on Bachelor In Paradise back in season 4, but Derek and Taylor Nolan recently split, so our favorite Jim Halpert is back.

Preferred spon-con: Looking like John Krasinski.
Chicago bound. #Selfie

Chicago bound. #Selfie

@chrisjbukowski

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Chris Bukowski on Instagram



Chris can't quit Bachelor Nation. He has appeared on The Bachelorette (twice?), Bachelor Pad, and Bachelor In Paradise for two seasons.

Preferred spon-con: Dog CBD products.
Blessed be the fruit 🍊

Blessed be the fruit 🍊

@sydneylotuaco

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Sydney Lotuaco on Instagram



Sydney left Colton's Bachelor season on her own terms, but is ready to try again on BIP.

Preferred spon-con: Skin and haircare products.
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Annaliese Puccini on Instagram



Annaliese has had a string of bad luck when it comes to guys, getting dumped by Kamil Nicalek on in front of a studio audience after last year's BIP. Basically anything will be better than that.

Preferred spon-con: Clothing.
🌞

🌞

@janeaverbukh

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jane Averbukh on Instagram



After getting eliminated in Week 1 of Colton Underwood's season, Jane is ready to make a more memorable impression.

Preferred spon-con: None — yet.
View this post on Instagram

just hoping both teams have fun #gosports

@dylanbarbour

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Dylan Barbour on Instagram



Could not tell you anything notable about Dylan's time on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette, but perhaps BIP has more in store.

Preferred spon-con: None — yet.
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Kristina Schulman on Instagram



After some dramatic ups and downs with Dean last BIP, Kristina is diving back in.

Preferred spon-con: Clothing.
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Mike Johnson on Instagram



Let's just hope Mike's tenure on Bachelor In Paradise paves the way for him to become the Bachelor himself.

Preferred spon-con: None, too pure.
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jordan Kimball on Instagram



He's baaaaack. This male model went from villain to sweetheart to victim after his relationship with Jenna Cooper took a wild twist.

Preferred spon-con: HIMSELF.
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Haley Ferguson on Instagram



The twins from Ben Higgins' season just can't get enough of Bachelor Nation.

Preferred spon-con: Her twin.
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Emily Ferguson on Instagram



Like I said.

Preferred spon-con: Her twin.
Am I doing this right? @tylerjcameron3

Am I doing this right? @tylerjcameron3

@lukestonedc

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Luke Stone on Instagram



The good Luke from Hannah's season of The Bachelorette.

Preferred spon-con: None — yet.
