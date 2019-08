Follow Along With Every Bachelor In Paradise Contestant's Antics On Instagram

The Bachelor franchise is celebrating another successful season of love and marriage (uh, scratch that last one ) with everyone's favorite chaotic spin-off, Bachelor In Paradise. In the past year, we've endured fence-jumping and slut shaming and secret girlfriends, so why not kick back with a little fun by the beach, right? Wrong. Judging from the trailer for the upcoming season of BIP , the drama is not slowing down, and you're gonna want to start following all the contestants , all last seen as contestants on their own respectives seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette, on Instagram ASAP to make sure you're as plugged in as possible.