While Love Island may be the show to beat when it comes to shocking hook-ups, break-ups, and re-couplings, this season's Bachelor in Paradise is coming pretty damn close. In the new promo, which debuted during Hannah Brown's windmill sex-filled episode of The Bachelorette, we see smooches, we see staches, and we see a lot of drama from the new cast.
The man at the center of season 6 of BiP's first confirmed love triangle is Colorado guy Blake Horstmann. The voice of reason (formerly conflict) Demi Burton immediately calls him out, but it looks like he's already caused some waves with his wandering eyes. The most sympathetic guy in the mix? Dean Unglert, of course, who got mixed up in a now infamous love triangle of his own in season 4. "He's just gotten himself into a bit of a sticky situation," he tells the camera. "We've all been there before." Have we?!
Let's breakdown all the drama to come on this season of BiP before its premiere on August 5 on ABC at 5 P.M./8 P.M EST.