I've always been criticized and ridiculed for my looks. Making me work ten times harder to prove that my success comes from my ethics and not my physical appearance. I've held several jobs at once, bought my first car when I was 17, and opened my first business at 23 years old. It's heartbreaking and disappointing to see how my relationship was depicted as something only surface level. Dean and I's connection was so much deeper. Call us kindred spirits or free souls...our outlook on life and love was similar (or so I thought). Which is why we continued a relationship after the show. However, just because I am looking for someone to "have fun with", explore the world, and try new things, does not mean that I don't want monogamy. Marriage is something that will happen when the right person comes into my life but I am not placing a time constraint on that. We have a tendency to become defensive when we see someone physically in pain, but just because they never showed me crying or being upset doesn't mean that I wasn't. This show was one of the most challenging, emotionally trying experiences I have endured. Looking back, I never spoke negatively about anyone else. I never told Dean how he should feel or who he should choose. I wouldn't change anything, all I can do is learn from it and move forward. There are so many other things that we can be investing our time and energy into - things that can improve and change the world. So please be respectful towards everyone ❤️ Spread more love, less hate.

