Story from Pop Culture

What In The Sam Hill Is Going On With This BIP Love Triangle?

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
Bachelor in Paradise is a lawless hullabaloo of a show — we're still trying to figure out happened in that love triangle between Dean Unglert, Kristina Schulman, and Danielle Lombard, even after the finale aired Monday night.
On the finale reunion special, Schulman, who left the show of her own accord, told Unglert, "I’ll always have that love for you. It was intense but it was real and I’ve never experienced that before. I will always have a special place in my heart for you, Dean."
This was right after Schulman accused Unglert of "flip-flopping" again. On the show, Unglert first dated Schulman. Then, when Danielle Lombard arrived, he started dating her. He couldn't choose between the two, and somehow managed to keep both of them around for a good long while. Unglert would ask Schulman for space, then he would run to Lombard. Then, he would leave Lombard to chat with Schulman. Both wanted to date him.
Advertisement
"When [Dean] asked for his space, I would give it to him. But I would find that you’re asking for your space, but you’re just completely … not talking to me," Schulman explained in a new appearance on The Ashley I. and Ben H. Almost Famous podcast, reports People. "So I was confused by whenever I would have conversations with Dean, it was reassuring in a way."
In the end, Unglert broke up with Lombard and told the cameras that he was in love with Schulman. Of course, a resolution wasn't so simple (this is the Bach fam after all). Allegedly, hours after breaking up with her, Unglert called Lombard and asked to hang out.
Lombard, for her part, felt that her relationship with Unglert has been poorly portrayed. "It's heartbreaking and disappointing to see how my relationship was depicted as something only surface level," the business owner wrote on Instagram. "Dean and I's connection was so much deeper."

I've always been criticized and ridiculed for my looks. Making me work ten times harder to prove that my success comes from my ethics and not my physical appearance. I've held several jobs at once, bought my first car when I was 17, and opened my first business at 23 years old. It's heartbreaking and disappointing to see how my relationship was depicted as something only surface level. Dean and I's connection was so much deeper. Call us kindred spirits or free souls...our outlook on life and love was similar (or so I thought). Which is why we continued a relationship after the show. However, just because I am looking for someone to "have fun with", explore the world, and try new things, does not mean that I don't want monogamy. Marriage is something that will happen when the right person comes into my life but I am not placing a time constraint on that. We have a tendency to become defensive when we see someone physically in pain, but just because they never showed me crying or being upset doesn't mean that I wasn't. This show was one of the most challenging, emotionally trying experiences I have endured. Looking back, I never spoke negatively about anyone else. I never told Dean how he should feel or who he should choose. I wouldn't change anything, all I can do is learn from it and move forward. There are so many other things that we can be investing our time and energy into - things that can improve and change the world. So please be respectful towards everyone ❤️ Spread more love, less hate.

A post shared by Danielle Lombard (@daniellellombard) on

The three went on Ellen Monday to discuss the love triangle. The interview was awkward. Schulman and Unglert both expressed interest in maybe keeping the relationship alive.
But then, there's this: Ben Higgins asked Schulman if she'd want to be the Bachelorette eventually. She did emerge a darling from Bachelor in Paradise, and she's always been a franchise favorite.
"If asked to be the next Bachelorette, I would have to probably consider when the time comes to it because again, watching Bachelor in Paradise, it was a lot of emotion," Schulman said in response. This is a pretty customary answer. Most contestants say they'll "think about it," which means they'll negotiate with producers when the time comes.
Advertisement
She added, "When the opportunity presents itself, if it does, I’ll consider it then. But for now, I have to kind of learn from Bachelor in Paradise and move on from that."
Read These Stories Next:
The Viral Words You Need To Know
The Problematic SATC Scene No One Talks About
Every Time A TV Character's Death Just About Killed You
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series