This season of Bachelor In Paradise was a lot of things. It was mired in controversy. It was filled to the brim with fuckboys. It felt like everyone was there for the wrong reasons. And, finally, BIP season 4 has come to an end.
The season finale of Paradise gave us tough conversations between the remaining couples, who either broke up or headed to the Fantasy Suites together. Obviously that means there were some uncomfortable splits throughout "Season Finale." Thankfully, those broken hearts where fully inspected with the subsequent reunion, which brought back season 4's most memorable cast members.
To help you figure out exactly what happened with everyone involved in Dean Unglert's love triangle to Raven Gates' love square — along with everyone in between — we put together a handy little gallery. Keep reading to find out how season 4 ended for everyone. Yes, of course Ben Zorn's dog is included.
