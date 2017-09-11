If The Bachelor and Bachelorette are romantic journeys, then Bachelor in Paradise is that journey thrown into the Large Hadron Collider, flinging contestants at each other at warp speed. This season — the fourth in the franchise — had to reboot following an alleged incident of sexual misconduct (no evidence of misconduct was found during a subsequent investigation). Afterward, the whole thing fell apart during a mere 10 days of filming. In the end, only three couples actually left together. Only two made it into the world outside of Bachelor Nation, with both members of the couples claiming they were thriving (Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth, of course, got engaged). During the finale that aired Monday night, all of the cracks in Bachelor Nation were finally laid bare. Namely, the trouble with the accelerated timeline on which the show operates, and the contestants who are clearly there for the all wrong reasons.