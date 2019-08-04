It’s an understatement to say that while Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper found love, their relationship ended up in a very hopeless place. The Bachelor in Paradise season 5 couple seemed like they had it all: Kimball said she’s the “girl version of me” (the biggest possible compliment, coming from him) and Cooper found someone she could “pluck eyebrows” with. During the show, the happy couple seemed to be truly in love; ultimately, Kimball proposed to Cooper, and she happily accepted. Chris Harrison was asked to officiate the wedding. Everything seemed to be coming up roses.
Unfortunately, things went off the rails after the Bachelor in Paradise live finale. Spoiler blogger Reality Steve published alleged screenshots of text message proving that Cooper had been cheating on Kimball with an unknown guy after the show ended and while they were planning their wedding. The messages were pretty damning: they profess their love for each other, and Cooper talks about getting “real kinky” with a “belt and whips.” Needless to say, that didn’t go over well with Bachelor Nation. The explosion was like a million gold hot shorts raining down from the sky.
Cooper was immediately hit with accusations that she wasn’t on the show for the “right reasons,” a cardinal sin in Bachelor world. She denied the allegations, but Kimball ended the engagement, telling People, “It felt like a body drop. I got taken down. I’m weak in the knees and I feel like I have rocks in my stomach.” He subsequently posted a long, sad post on Instagram (with a black and white photo of himself, naturally).
View this post on Instagram
To think, to feel, to fall. These emotions interact with experiences and people, when you find a person you think about them, you feel when they feel and sometimes you fall. When you’re in love with even the experiences you’ve had with them it’s something to respect. Being careless with someone that you give your heart to and reach milestones with isn’t sensible no matter what the terms may be. I have not had an easy life and having struggles allows me to grab onto tough times and discard them from my path. I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It’s dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to, if you’ve reached out to me, allow me time. Thank you to those that have.
Cooper’s denials became more, uh, forceful. In a now-deleted Instagram post, her camp issued a statement that the text messages were fake, and that “forensic evidence” proved her innocence. She even accused Kimball of faking the messages himself. Spoiler alert: he did not.
In the months since, Cooper wrote a tell-all book, which Kimball quickly slammed, bluntly telling Life & Style, “I’m not entertaining anything she says. It’s almost been a year and she is still at it. What a nightmare.” Meanwhile, Cooper may or not be living out her succubus mermaid fantasies in Hawaii, which, hey, get it girl. A fitting end to an exhausting saga.
View this post on Instagram
Coming this Spring: This rare feral hybrid known as AlexxisRose (illegitimate daughter of Eros and an undocumented wolf queen who was predestined to birth a strong protector and lover), emerges from the depths of the oceans where she has been hidden away to train for her destiny. Currently breathing in power from the volcanoes of Hawaii..she rages and vows to protect the entire country as impending doom strikes. She has studied the innate flaws of human nature, and discovered that money is their idol. Therefore, her first plan of action is to lure unsuspecting sugar daddies to her cave where she will surround them with a fire revealing their deepest fears and forcing them to relive every moment as the victims they have preyed upon. She will remove every inch of their wealth along with their narcissistic tendencies, and send them back as new man. One who values relationships, honesty, and equality. So lock your doors, avoid eye contact, and stay safe out there. 2019 is going to be a year of clean up, people. Stay tuned! #SciFi #NetflixOriginal Location: @travaasa Visit link in bio for outfit details.
