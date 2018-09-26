Law & Order: Bachelor In Paradise Update: Jenna Cooper Has New “Forensic Analysis”

These past few weeks have been rough all around, but for Jenna Cooper, the weeks following the finale of Bachelor in Paradise have been hell. She's been living in a world where she allegedly cheated on her brand new fiancé, fellow BiPer Jordan Kimball, and she's had enough of it.
As promised earlier this month, Cooper is taking matters into her own hands to prove that she, despite claims, did not cheat on Kimball. On Instagram, Cooper shared a photograph of her iPhone, clad in a sparkly gold phone case, plugged to a nondescript black cord, attaching it to a lit up USB drive. The next photo gives a little more context to what's happening: apparently this cord is extracting information from her phone which will free her of her (alleged) cheating confines. This is her way out, you guys. This is "forensic analysis" at its best. Cooper's going full Law & Order on all our asses. She is on step closer to finding justice, and proving Stephen Carbone's reports (aka Reality Steve aka the secret-spiller of Bachelor Nation) untrue.
But, you may be wondering, exactly is happening in these photos? We really have no idea. Here, look.
The results from the forensic analysis are in, and I feel compelled to share them with Jordan before anyone else. Despite what some people have said, I have denied all of these false allegations from the beginning, and I am reiterating that I never cheated on Jordan, there is no “sugar daddy,” I was not faking my feelings towards Jordan on the show, and that I never made or sent those fake texts posted by Stephen Carbone. I appreciate everyone who has believed, supported, and loved me through this. I also forgive those of you who have said hateful things to me. I have spent years growing as a strong independent woman who manages her business without the help from any man. It is insulting to hear that anyone would question my character in that way when my biggest passion is to empower women. This is why I am standing up for myself and refusing to be a victim. I did nothing wrong, and despite what accusatory statements negative gossip bloggers have to say...I have a voice too, and it will be heard! I am standing up for myself and any woman who has ever been mistreated, overpowered, sexualized, or made to feel unworthy of sharing her story. I have God and the truth on my side, and in the end that’s all I need. I will not be silenced.
All the screen says is "Extraction in progress," along with a bunch of other vague numbers. It says 100% completion, though, which is promising. Cooper shares a few more details in the caption, where she reveals that she and Kimball are in contact again. It sounds like she is still eager to be his future bride.
She continues, forgiving those who have said "hateful things" to her. "I did nothing wrong, and despite what accusatory statements negative gossip bloggers have to say...I have a voice too, and it will be heard! I am standing up for myself and any woman who has ever been mistreated, overpowered, sexualized, or made to feel unworthy of sharing her story. I have God and the truth on my side, and in the end that’s all I need. I will not be silenced."
While this is an encouraging message, it's still unclear exactly what, if any, reputable evidence she found using whatever home detective kit she has now. If she has shared the results with Kimball, there are no signs of it on his social media. After deleting every photo of them together, he has still yet to repost any of their couple photos. His only Instagram story at the moment is spon-con for a protein shake company.
We will update this story once Cooper shares the "forensic" materials and smoking gun she's uncovered, or when Detective Mike Logan (Chris Noth aka Mr. Big) gets involved.
