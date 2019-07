The Bachelor In Paradise 2019 Trailer Is Here: It's Got Demi's Love Triangle, New Cast & So Much More

In addition to those listed in the initial cast list , model Jordan from Becca's season is back for round two of finding love on the beaches, as is one (or both?) of twins Haley and Emily from Ben Higgins' season, and Luke S. from Hannah's season. Also joining is Eric from Rachel's season — although, in his brief trailer appearance, he made a comment about Krystal and Chris' wedding, so it's possible that he was just there for that and not to compete on the show. Also notable was an appearance from Hannah's former contestant Mike. People really want him for Bachelor, but don't count him out yet. Both Nick and Colton were on BiP and still went on to be the Bachelor.