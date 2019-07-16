We Already Have Our First Post-Bachelor In Paradise Couple & It’s Good

The most inevitable Bachelor Nation couple has reportedly finally come to fruition. If you remember back in March, Bachelor contestant Katie Morton accused Caelynn Miller-Keyes of sliding in Dean Unglert's DMs, and now, four months and one trip to Paradise later, a source told E! News that the pair are officially dating.
While both Miller-Keyes and Unglert have been confirmed as cast members on this upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise, the origin of their relationship is still unclear. The source told E! News that they "met through mutual Bachelor Nation friends and started DM'ing on Instagram," later adding that they "met up in LA and have been dating since last month."
However, the two started raising fan suspicion due to their matching posts on Instagram that showed they both were in Spain. While Miller-Keys quickly deleted her photo, Unglert's dispatches from Spain (and now Italy) are still littered with suspicious comments.
"You can hear caelynn laughing quietly at the beginning," one fan wrote on this video:
"he left out the part where caelynn took all the photos of him," another wrote on a collection of pictures taken in Venice.
i lived in Venice for three years but i feel like i’m just starting to explore the town. crazy how much is waiting around every corner when you finally decide to open your eyes 😜 swipe 👉🏻 for some more pics i took today. the last three are my favorite because i love over-saturating pics cuz colors are cool 😍
"Caelynn traveled to Spain to meet Dean and they were together for four days," E! News' source explained, confirming these suspicions. "They are now in Venice, Italy and plan to travel around Italy together before coming back to LA."
Bachelor In Paradise premieres Monday, August 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC — but if you want to get ahead, it sounds like you just have to keep an eye on Instagram.
