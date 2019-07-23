The Bachelorette Season 15, Episode 11 Recap: The Luke Show Is Finally Over

Chris presses Luke to explain why he didn’t just leave when Hannah asked repeatedly, and he says, “I made Hannah out to be this perfect woman with all qualities I want in future wife.” He thought she was genuinely making a mistake. “Real love is a commitment,” he says, and he was ready to fight for her through anything, and that’s why he went back. (Again: this is not what healthy commitment looks like!) As for the thing about him being a narcissist? Luke admits to being too prideful and arrogant, but a narcissist is pushing it, he says. He also argues that the other guys treated him like a “crazy psychopath liar,” which made being in the house feel like fighting a two-headed dragon. “From day 1 it felt like a rescue mission for Hannah,” he says. The audience laughs at this. Don’t save her; she doesn’t want to be saved.