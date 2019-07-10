Jed Wyatt’s Sister Did Not Love The Way Bachelorette Portrayed Her This Week

This week’s episode of The Bachelorette had the hometowns we’ve all been waiting for. Hannah Brown met her four remaining suitors’ families, and though most of them were smitten with the Bachelorette, Lily Wyatt, the sister of controversial frontrunner Jed Wyatt, seemed less than pleased. According to her Instagram, though, the only thing she’s unhappy about is how she came across onscreen.
“They made me look so mean,” she wrote on her story, adding a laughing-while-crying emoji. “I swear y’all, our conversation went wayyyy better than this!”
In the episode, Lily expressed some concerns about Brown’s budding romance with Jed. “I’m very protective over Jed, and making music makes him so happy,” she told Brown during her Tennessee visit. “Honestly, like, him potentially falling in love with you, I’m not sure that it’s a good thing.”
The convo came across harsh and was probably edited as Lily said — we are talking about The Bachelorette, after all. But, then again, she might have made a good point. After all, Jed’s hometown visit came after several outlets, most notably popular Bach blog Reality Steve, revealed that he had a girlfriend back home the whole time — a rumor that Jed’s ex-girlfriend confirmed, and Jed himself hasn’t exactly been able to deny. And he did admit early in the season that he first came on the show solely to boost his music career.
“I’m not sure if him falling in love with you is a good thing” JED’S SISTER TRIED TO WARN HER #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/GKcb2mt3TE— A M A N D A 🌜🌻 (@itsamandagrrl) July 9, 2019
Lily wasn’t the only Wyatt who seemed skeptical about Jed’s Bachelorette love story. When Brown gushed about Jed to family matriarch Deana, she was met with a simple, “That’s nice.” When she added that she was falling in love, Deana flippantly asked whether Brown was falling in love with “all of” the men left on the show.
If the family was already done with the show at the time of filming, chances are they aren’t too happy now that their son has become more or less one of the show’s villains. Even Jed, who isn’t allowed to speak out yet about the drama, had to release a statement on Instagram.
“I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health,” he wrote, adding that his family has been on the receiving end of threatening messages and phone calls since the cheating bombshell. “I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”
