Jed Wyatt Says His Family Is Being Threatened Following Secret Girlfriend Bombshell

On the show, Jed Wyatt's Bachelorette journey has been pretty much unstoppable. In the real world, however, things are falling apart. Last month, 26-year-old musician Haley Stevens came forward to People claiming that she and Wyatt were dating before and during the show, and that he promised to come back to her after he made it far enough to help his career. Because contestants have to stay quiet on social media until they have been eliminated, Wyatt has been unable to respond to accusations. However, on Monday night he did post a message to the public imploring them to not only stop the harassment he's been receiving, but also his family.
His message begins with a promise to answer people's questions as soon as he is able, but continues with a request.
"I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health," he wrote. "It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people."
"I know that people want me to bash him or talk negatively about him, her, or their relationship," she said last month. "That was never the goal. I don't think anyone involved here is a bad person."
As for what happens next, the spoilers for this season of The Bachelorette have been out of control, and this reveal only complicates things. Let's just say during this season's Men Tell All, we're really gonna need them to tell all.
