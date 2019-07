Jed Wyatt Says His Family Is Being Threatened Following Secret Girlfriend Bombshell

On the show, Jed Wyatt's Bachelorette journey has been pretty much unstoppable. In the real world, however, things are falling apart. Last month, 26-year-old musician Haley Stevens came forward to People claiming that she and Wyatt were dating before and during the show, and that he promised to come back to her after he made it far enough to help his career. Because contestants have to stay quiet on social media until they have been eliminated, Wyatt has been unable to respond to accusations. However, on Monday night he did post a message to the public imploring them to not only stop the harassment he's been receiving, but also his family.