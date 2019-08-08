Soon after Blake Horstman released his pre-Bachelor in Paradise texts with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, he apologized. Now, a day later, Caelynn is addressing the events of the Bachelor in Paradise premiere that led Blake to drop those receipts. "I am not here to deny those text messages or the conversations that took place," Caelynn wrote on Instagram. "Things got taken out of context on the show, and a large part of the story is missing."
During the two-part BIP premiere, Caelynn and Kristina confronted Blake for hooking up with them back-to-back at Stagecoach. But Blake's text messages with Caelynn, which he posted and then deleted from his Instagram Stories, were a plot twist that complicated what fans saw on TV. The texts included a conversation between Blake and Caelynn over whether they should even do the show based on their past history, which seemed to refute Caelynn's claims that Blake tried to silence her. The messages, which were intended to clear Blake's name, led to mixed reactions from Bachelor Nation, but also led Twitter to quickly pounce on Caelynn.
The truth, though, is somewhere in the middle, according to Caelynn. "The reality of the situation," she wrote on Instagram, "is that Blake was not a one night stand at a music festival and the 5 am text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship." Caelynn claims that they started talking before Stagecoach and even talked about skipping Paradise to be together.
Caelynn takes "ownership for what was said on the beach" and states "I did not go on a show to ruin someone’s character." She wrote that she was "absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless." But, the worst part of this whole debacle, she wrote was "being trolled for having sex.
"I want to be very clear that I am not looking for sympathy," she added. "I took the necessary steps to move on and heal, but I will not be abstinent for the rest of my life because of it."
Caelynn ended her message by saying that there are two sides to every story, but she thought it was important to share hers. "I hope that we can all move forward and support one another, rather than tear each other down," she wrote. "I have moved on and I am excited to continue to share the rest of my journey with you all."
Other members of Bachelor Nation showed support for Caelynn's message in her comments. "Sending you love and strength," former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky wrote. "No one deserves to go through what both of you are going through online right now."
