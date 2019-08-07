Bachelor Nation Members Have Mixed Reactions To Blake Airing All That Dirty Laundry

I'm gonna need another set of eyes, because for all the drama that's going down on Bachelor In Paradise, just as much is happening in real time on social media. During Tuesday night's episode, when Blake was confronted by both Caelynn and Kristina for hooking up with them back-to-back at Stagecoach, the current, IRL Blake decided to release private text messages between him and Caelynn that tell a different side the story — and it's dividing his fellow members of Bachelor Nation.
In the messages, which he posted and then deleted from his Instagram Story after Caelynn started receiving harassment, it appears she pushed for sex with Blake despite him saying he'd rather just "cuddle." He also included a string of texts that were sent a week before Paradise when the two were trying to figure out whether or not they still wanted to to do the show given their history. This has only made the story more complicated, given Caelynn's claims that Blake demanded she not reveal they hooked up. While the texts may clear Blake's name in regards to some of Caelynn's accusations, the decision to release them has once again put him in the hot seat.
"a ‘public figure’ sharing private text messages in an attempt to salvage whatever is left of their fragile ego...." Dean Unglert, who has yet to arrive in Paradise, wrote on Twitter. "calling it childish would be disrespectful to children everywhere."
"I know I told you last week posting these might not be the best idea," Canadian former Bachelor In Paradise contestant Kevin Wendt commented on Blake's Instagram explaining his decision to post the texts. "but as a friend I just want YOU to be happy and I know your anxiety was about to erupt. So I get it. and I’ll support you regardless. because I know you’re a good friend and a good hearted human. Chin up amigo."
"Through the good, bad and ugly you’ve always been a loyal friend to me, and I will always be a loyal friend to you," Jason Tartick, who was a contestant with Blake on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, also commented. "These are the trying times in which you’ll learn invaluable life lessons that will allow you to be in a better position in your life pursuit of love and happiness. A disappointing time, but know I’m here for you and I do believe there are two sides to every story." Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is currently dating Tartick, also responded a short note of support.
But perhaps the most intriguing comment comes from Kristina, who we last saw walking away from Blake after a tense and disappointing conversation about his Stagecoach behavior.
"Speak your truth, no one can take that away from you," she wrote. This message of support suggests that not only did the two make up at some point during filming, but that Kristina eventually became Team Blake versus Caelynn.
Other members of Bachelor Nation also chimed in with support, including David Ravitz, Astrid Loch, and Adam Gottschalk. As for Caelynn, she has not posted anything since the reveal, but her Instagram comments are currently flooded with angry fans accusing her of lying. Forget Paradise, someone should be filming things now.
