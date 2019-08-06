This Is Why You Should Be Sus About Dean Unglert On Bachelor In Paradise

Bachelor In Paradise dove in feet first during its Monday night premiere, and the initial gaggle of contestants have already gotten into drama. However, there's still more people, both confirmed and unconfirmed, who are slated to make their way down those steps onto the beach, and one of them is BIP Enemy No. 1 Dean Unglert. While Unglert's relationship fate may have already been spoiled, there's still plenty of time for him to cause some issues on the island, because back in season 4, that's what he did best.
It should definitely raise some alarm bells to know that Unglert will once again be on a beach with Kristina Schulman. The pair made up two-thirds of the biggest love triangle on season 4 when Unglert was trying to decide between Schulman and Danielle Lombard. Unglert pursued both of them at the same time, while forbidding Schulman from exploring her own options. It became clear he was going to keep stringing both of them along without making a choice, so Schulman cut her losses and went home. However, his behavior meant he ended the season single.
"I’ll always have that love for you," Schulman told Unglert on the finale reunion special. "It was intense, but it was real — and I’ve never experienced that before. I will always have a special place in my heart for you, Dean."
We didn't see the Denver native again until Bachelor Winter Games, in which he met and eventually dated Lesley Murphy, but they broke up a few months later.
"Distance and traveling were a factor," a source told E! News. "They are both going to continue to be friendly and are on good terms, but their romantic relationship has ended."
This leaves him primed for BIP, but also means he's developed a reputation. I can't imagine Schulman would dip her toe back in that well, but the island is also filled with women who watched his shady behavior go down. But hey, at least he didn't pull a Blake.
