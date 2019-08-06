What's more interesting is what's going on back at the beach, where Caelynn spills serious Blake details to BIP bartender Wells Adams. She even says that for a while, she and Blake had been planning on skipping Paradise to be together. Clearly, he didn't. But Caelynn explains that too: She says that the morning after she spent the night with him, Blake was DMing Hannah G. and talking about Tayshia being "hot." He also, apparently, told her that he'd hooked up with Kristina Schulman (more on her later, too) the night before. Oh and she says that Blake called her two weeks before Paradise began and told her they had to lie about having ever being together. Caelynn's are the sort of details that could make Blake one of the shadiest BIP figures ever.