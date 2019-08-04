Hannah Brown’s dramatic season of The Bachelorette concluded last week, and now, Bachelor Nation is getting ready to head to Mexico for the sixth season of summertime spin-off Bachelor in Paradise. Among the many Bachelor franchise veterans who will be gracing our screens this month is Derek Peth, the banker and podcast host who found love in paradise just two years ago. Last we saw Peth, he was head over heels for Taylor Nolan from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor — but the two called off their engagement in 2018.
“We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us,” Peth and Nolan shared with E! News in an emotional joint statement. “We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration, and respect for each other.”
A few weeks after that, however, Peth got a little less vague about the split. “It was very stressful at the end,” Peth explained on The Morning Toast last July. “I continue to process [the breakup] all the time. I think that [Nolan] didn’t want to leave Seattle and she wanted to...travel here and travel there...and I got my job, I have my normal week.”
In February, Peth told Us Weekly that he was still processing the breakup with help from his therapist, friends, and family. “I think the best friends are the ones who will ask you the tough questions sometimes,” he said. “And that helps move...yourself through what the next phase is.”
The exes may have ended things on good terms and according to Instagram, Nolan has been seeing a new guy with no Bachelor affiliation since early this year. But don’t expect her to share her thoughts on Peth’s journey this season — she said that, though she’s curious, she won’t be watching.
“I’m going to be filled with so many thoughts and feelings if I watch,” Nolan admitted on a recent episode of her podcast, Let’s Talk About It. “It’s not just this fun form of entertainment. It’s watching someone that I was in [a] deep relation[ship] with and tried really hard with.”
Peth first joined Bachelor Nation as a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. As for whether he’ll find the one this summer? Maybe third time’s the charm.
