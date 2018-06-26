They were the couple who gave us hope throughout the twists and turns of Bachelor In Paradise last summer, but according to E! News, the couple has parted ways. Nolan and Peth, who got engaged at the end of the 4th season of The Bachelor spinoff, gave a joint statement to the outlet announcing that they had called it off.
"It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us," the statement read. "We will still be present in each other's lives with support, admiration and respect for each other."
The duo had been making long distance work for the past year, with Peth in New York City and Nolan in Seattle. Fans of Nolan began suspecting a break up these past few weeks after she posted some Instagram captions that hinted at hard times, and they stopped appearing in each other's pictures.
Neither of the exes will be returning to Bachelor In Paradise this season, but they have some worthy replacements. Krystal Nielson, Kendall Long, David Ravitz, and Tia Booth will all be gracing the island. Let's hope they erect a memorial to this couple as soon as they get there.
