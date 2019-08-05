While he already held the record for being on the most Bachelor franchise shows, Chris Bukowski isn't done extending his reign just yet. The reality TV contestant has been in Bachelor Nation since 2012 when he was 25 years old. Seven years later, he's still going strong — with just a brief break in between when he "retired" from reality TV in 2015.
Now, he's back for more on Bachelor in Paradise season 6. Including that upcoming season, Bukowski has been a contestant on a whopping six seasons of Bachelor franchise television. He handily beats runner-up Nick Viall, who has only been a contestant on four seasons. (The Bachelorette 10 and 11, Bachelor in Paradise 3, and The Bachelor 21).
He seemed to realize he'd been on a lot of shows when he declared in 2015, following Bachelor in Paradise Season 2, that he was done with the reality TV dating game. However, as trailers have showed, Chris Bukowski is back and ready to mingle on the beaches of Mexico. It's been four years since fans last saw him on TV, so if you need a refresher of the many, many times he's appeared before, keep reading.
The Bachelorette Season 8 — May 2012
Chris' first Bachelor Nation appearance was as a contestant on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette. According to his contestant bio at the time, he was a 25-year-old corporate sales director from Chicago, Illinois. Chris made it all the way to hometown dates, but was eliminated in fourth place.
Bachelor Pad Season 3 — July 2012
Before BiP, there was Bachelor Pad. The show still encouraged coupling up, but it also had a cash prize. Chris and his partner Sarah Newlon came in second on the show to Nick Peterson and Rachel Truehart, narrowly missing the chance to win $250,000. Chris also developed a bit of a negative reputation on the show for how he treated the other women. He coupled up with Jamie Otis and Blakeley Shea before Sarah, and talked about all of them as if they were objects, according to an Us Weekly recap of the season. "The best thing I have done is traded in Blakeley and Jamie for Sarah," Chris said at the time. "It's like buying a new car. You get the nice new car smell and this is so much smoother and nicer for me." Yikes.
The Bachelorette Season 10 — May 2014
Chris attempted to crash Andi Dorfman's Bachelorette season on limo night because "she seemed like a girl I could hit it off with," according to Us Weekly. Ultimately, Andi disagreed, and said she wasn't interested in adding another person to her contestant list. So Chris was escorted away from the mansion by security.
Bachelor In Paradise Season 1 — August 2014
He was right back in the thick of things when ABC greelit a new Bachelor franchise show. During its debut season, Chris struck up a relationship with Elise Mosca. The two of them actually left the season together early on, because Chris had gotten a knee injury and didn't want to stay on the show. According to Inquisitr, Chris and Elisa tried dating in the real world for a month after the show, but they ultimately went their separate ways.
Bachelor In Paradise Season 2 — August 2015
Since things didn't work out between him and Elise, Chris headed back to Paradise the next year. He showed up halfway through the season with the intention of asking Tenley Molzahn out. However, she shot him down, so Chris gave his date card to another contestant and left the beach. It was after this moment that Chris officially — literally, he made an announcement about this — retired from reality TV.
Until...
Bachelor In Paradise Season 6 — August 2019
It's been four years since Chris appeared last in Mexico, and he's come out of retirement to try his hand at reality TV dating once again, because as he notes in his intro package, this process seemed to work for people like Jade and Tanner and Carly and Evan. Perhaps sixth time's the charm?
