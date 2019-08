Before BiP, there was Bachelor Pad. The show still encouraged coupling up, but it also had a cash prize. Chris and his partner Sarah Newlon came in second on the show to Nick Peterson and Rachel Truehart, narrowly missing the chance to win $250,000. Chris also developed a bit of a negative reputation on the show for how he treated the other women. He coupled up with Jamie Otis and Blakeley Shea before Sarah, and talked about all of them as if they were objects, according to an Us Weekly recap of the season. "The best thing I have done is traded in Blakeley and Jamie for Sarah," Chris said at the time. "It's like buying a new car. You get the nice new car smell and this is so much smoother and nicer for me." Yikes.