What Is Stagecoach Music Festival & Do They Put Love Potion In Their Beer?

Here's the gist: Blake Horstmann, the sweetie-pie from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, may not be that sweet. Miller-Keyes says the two had been talking, but it all fell apart when she, Horstmann, and contestants Kristina Schulman and Tayshia Adams were all at the Indio, California festival back in April. On the first night, Horstmann allegedly hooked up with Schulman, and then Miller-Keyes on the second . Throughout that whole weekend, he was apparently flirting with Adams, and talking about how hot she was, while still laying in bed with Miller-Keyes. The word "Stagecoach" was probably said a record number of times last night, but for those that don't closely follow the happenings of Jason Aldean (and the fest's other mostly male country headliners ), let's break it down.