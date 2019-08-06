What Is Stagecoach Music Festival & Do They Put Love Potion In Their Beer?

Despite it being a season premiere, this year's first episode of Bachelor In Paradise started in media res. While the show did the requisite introduction packages and had everyone walk one-by-one down the steps, it didn't take long for Caelynn Miller-Keyes to reveal that the real drama actually went down earlier that summer at a country music festival called Stagecoach.
Here's the gist: Blake Horstmann, the sweetie-pie from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, may not be that sweet. Miller-Keyes says the two had been talking, but it all fell apart when she, Horstmann, and contestants Kristina Schulman and Tayshia Adams were all at the Indio, California festival back in April. On the first night, Horstmann allegedly hooked up with Schulman, and then Miller-Keyes on the second. Throughout that whole weekend, he was apparently flirting with Adams, and talking about how hot she was, while still laying in bed with Miller-Keyes. The word "Stagecoach" was probably said a record number of times last night, but for those that don't closely follow the happenings of Jason Aldean (and the fest's other mostly male country headliners), let's break it down.
Advertisement
The first Stagecoach Country Music Festival happened in 2007, and it's earned the nickname the "Coachella's cousin." It's presented by Goldenvoice, the same people behind Coachella, and typically runs for three days. In recent years, it has become a Bachelor Nation hotspot, with more than a few contestants being invited to attend and post it all on Instagram. This past spring, it was from April 26-28. That's where all this BIP drama first went down.
View this post on Instagram
country singing, dancin’ dirty. thank you @stagecoach for another great year in the books | until next year✌🏼 #stagecoach • • • • • • • #fashion #style #streetstyle #lifestyle #lifestyleblogger #theparisguru #thebachelor #ltkstyletip #photooftheday #liketkit #styleinfluencer #styleblogger #styledaily #travel #palmsprings
This year's lineup included Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean, Bret Michaels, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and a dash of magic dust that apparently sent Horstmann off the rails and into the DMs of every girl there. It appears that whatever Stagecoach is slinging at the beer stand — maybe even the same beer stand that denied an ID-less Tom Hanks — is the millennial's version of a love potion.
While Horstmann apparently told Miller-Keyes their dalliance was a mistake, and that she should keep it a secret, Schulman has a secret of her own. At the very end of the premiere she asked Horstmann out on a date, but revealed in a confessional that she knew all about his bad behavior at Stagecoach, and was using the date as a ruse to confront him.
Representatives for Goldenvoice did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment, but if I may offer a suggestion: The next Bachelor spinoff should absolutely take place backstage at this festival. It practically already is.
Advertisement