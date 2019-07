Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Are Ready To Take Their Relationship To The Next Level

It might sound like they’re moving too fast, but if anyone knows what she’s looking for in a relationship, it’s Bristowe. In 2018 she split with Shawn Booth , who won her heart during her season of The Bachelorette, after a three-year engagement. Meeting Tartick, though, was “life-changing.” Shortly after defining the relationship, Bristowe spoke up about her relationship on her podcast. “I just feel like we just went in, we set boundaries immediately...we both listen to the other person,” she said. “And we’re very cognizant of everything that we say and do to be mindful of the other person’s feelings.”