Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Are Ready To Take Their Relationship To The Next Level

Hannah B.’s season of The Bachelorette has been heating up, but there could be another big engagement on the horizon, too. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, whose romance took Bachelor Nation by storm earlier this year, told E! News that they’re definitely getting serious — and that a ring could be the next step.
“I think I can speak for Kaitlyn. I think Kaitlyn has an expectation within a year,” Tartick said.
Bristowe’s response? “I don’t expect anything. I just think on the path that we’re on, it would make sense that this is the next step. And moving in, we have the confidence in our relationship. We just rescued a dog together, so that just feels like the next step.”
Advertisement
The pair only went on their first date in January, but as any Bach fan knows, sometimes love doesn’t follow an expected timeline. Bristowe met Tarrick on her podcast, Off the Vine, and the two exchanged some flirty barbs until Tartick asked Bristowe out. Just days later, the couple became Instagram official.
It might sound like they’re moving too fast, but if anyone knows what she’s looking for in a relationship, it’s Bristowe. In 2018 she split with Shawn Booth, who won her heart during her season of The Bachelorette, after a three-year engagement. Meeting Tartick, though, was “life-changing.” Shortly after defining the relationship, Bristowe spoke up about her relationship on her podcast. “I just feel like we just went in, we set boundaries immediately...we both listen to the other person,” she said. “And we’re very cognizant of everything that we say and do to be mindful of the other person’s feelings.”
In May, Bristowe announced that she and Tartick were moving in together, and that they were rescuing an adorable puppy. And just this June, Tartick penned an equally adorable birthday note for Bristowe on Instagram. “Sending this beautiful, badass woman all the birthday love I possibly can today,” he wrote, adding that Bristowe “[works] relentlessly to go to bed every night a better person than when you woke up.”
View this post on Instagram
Sending this beautiful, bad ass woman, all the birthday love I possibly can today! Happy Birthday my dear! Everyday you make your family and friends a priority, you channel all of your energy to positively impact the lives of those who look up to you, and you work relentlessly to go to bed every night a better person than when you woke up. Take this day to relax and just absorb all of the incredible things you’ve accomplished and people you’ve touched in the limited time you’ve had in this wild world we live in! Love you so much! 📸 @flytographer styled by @bonobos
So, an engagement after six months? It might be a little fast. But it might also work for this duo, too.
Advertisement