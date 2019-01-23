Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are knee-deep into a Bachelor Nation relationship, which means they've officially taken their relationship to the land of podcasts. Tartick and Bristowe, who went on their first date this January, appeared on Bristowe's podcast Off the Vine Wednesday, where they debuted some new cheesy lines about one another.
"I think the thing you have to do — I think it's something [Kaitlyn and I] have both done really well — is just being really open and communicating where your insecurities lie," Tartick told Danielle Maltby, who also appeared on the podcast. (In the background, Bristowe whispered, "God, you're hot.")
"It's actually wild. We are so open and honest," Bristowe added. "Our communication is so mature and healthy. We're very vulnerable."
"God, what's that like?" asked Maltby, who was recently seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a segment titled The Matchelor.
"It's life-changing, actually," Bristowe replied. "I just feel like, we just went in [and] we set boundaries immediately...we both listen to the other person. And we're very cognizant of everything that we say and do to be mindful of the other person's feelings."
Bristowe and Tartick are Bachelor Nation's newest couple, a phoenixian duo born out of the ashes of the Bachelor and Bachelorette. Recently, Tartick appeared on Good Morning America alongside fellow Bachelorette contestant Blake Horstman. When asked if he's grateful that he's not the Bachelor, Tartick had sweet words to say about Kaitlyn:
"I wouldn't have met someone very special to me right now, Kaitlyn, [if I had been the Bachelor]," said Tartick. "I'm very thankful for that."
