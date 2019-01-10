Jimmy Kimmel is trying to get in on the Bachelor fun — for real this time. The last night host has always done a Bachelor satire on his show, but it's usually a true joke. In recent years, he's done The Baby Bachelor, in which Kimmel enlists toddlers to re-enact the show. This year, Kimmel is actually doing The Bachelor, except he's using a dating app and calling it The Matchelor.
For the show, Kimmel has enlisted Danielle Maltby, one of Bachelor Nation's most pristine alums. Kimmel, as the "Matchelor," will help Maltby find love via Tinder each week. In the first episode (which aired shortly after this week's premiere of The Bachelor), Kimmel helps Maltby sort through her 4300 Tinder matches.
In the coming weeks, Maltby will go on real "dates" with Kimmel and her Tinder matches (and, as Kimmel notes, a full camera crew). This is basically The Bachelor, but far less produced. And Jimmy Kimmel is involved.
Maltby, a neonatal nurse, had a brief but memorable stint on The Bachelor. She romanced Nick Viall the same season that Corinne Olympios and Rachel Lindsay (who went on to be The Bachelorette) did and went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise. She left Paradise early, though, and now leads a relatively normal life in Nashville, where she still works as a nurse. Recently, Maltby made headlines because of a public split from Challenge star Paulie Calafiore. Maltby is a real Bachelor underdog — she deserves this!
If Colton Underwood is too boring for you, try The Matchelor. It's much shorter, and much more realistic.
