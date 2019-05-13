Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Why She & Shawn Booth Split

The reason behind another failed Bachelorette couple’s breakup is sadder than any tearful end-of-season rose ceremony. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe — who picked Shawn Booth over Nick Viall during season 11 of the ABC reality show — has finally revealed the reason she and former fiance Booth split up, and oof — it hurts.
Bristowe went on LadyGang Sunday, and in between making fart noises with her thighs, she spilled some serious tea on what went down at the end of her relationship with Booth, whom she was engaged to for three years following his Bachelorette proposal.
Advertisement
She started by jokingly blaming one of the podcast’s hosts, Keltie Knight, for convincing her to stay with Booth. (If there’s any reason to stay quiet about your friend’s relationship, this is it.)
“I was like, ‘Look, I remember your advice from before — I’m gonna leave him,’ ” Bristowe told Knight with a laugh. “Just kidding, he left me.”
She then shared the painful revelation that Booth made to her at the end of their relationship.
“He didn’t know why he couldn’t love me,” admitted Bristowe on the podcast. “I just think the show was too hard for someone to get over.”
Bristowe and Boothe announced their split via a joint statement in November of 2018. Despite this sad reason for Booth ending their relationship, things are great in Bristowe’s love life. She’s currently dating Jason Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. (Bristowe revealed that the first time the two got together, Tartick picked her nose and gave her an orgasm, which is more TMI than it is sweet. Hey, at least they're happy!)
Booth was initially...not thrilled about the relationship. However, he’s hopeful things will work out for him, too.
“It does upset me and does make me a little angry, but it also helps me to move on knowing that maybe we weren’t right for each other and that I will find somebody down the road that also makes me happy,” Booth revealed on Ashley Iaconetti‘s podcast Almost Famous.
Given that pretty painful breakup conversation...I think it's safe to say that everyone is better having moved on.
Check out the video below.
Advertisement