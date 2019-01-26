Not everyone is happy that Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are officially an item — namely, Bristowe’s ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth.
“It just kind of makes me question everything that we’ve had,” Booth said.
Booth and Bristowe got engaged during season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015 and split after three years together in November 2018. Now, just months later, Bristowe has seemingly found love with Tartick, a fellow Bachelor alum.
After being spotted on a date together earlier this month, Bristowe and Tartick confirmed their relationship on Instagram. In an Instagram story, Tartick introduced his friends to his “sweet girlfriend,” who turned out to be Bristowe. Since then, Bristowe has gushed about Tartick and how “life-changing” their relationship is — which is the main reason Booth says he is having a “tough time.”
“It’s nerve-wracking every time I pick up my phone. I haven’t been on Twitter in months just because I don’t want to scroll the mentions,” Booth revealed. “Going on Instagram, I do that for business purposes, and always get caught with scrolling. That’s always tough. You just have a pit in your stomach.”
In the end, though, Booth wants Bristowe to be happy, noting that he’s happy she’s “not at home at our empty house.” He even shared how Bristowe and Tartick are helping him move on, too.
“It does upset me and does make me a little angry, but it also helps me to move on knowing that maybe we weren’t right for each other and that I will find somebody down the road that also makes me happy,” Booth said.
