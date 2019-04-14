After a very candid story about the first time they hooked up, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are admitting that perhaps the bawdy tale was “inappropriate.”
“Once you’re on a stage, you really let loose and you want to please the crowd,” Bristowe said on a recent episode of her podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, adding that “when you mix in all the tequila shots that were sent our way” you get “an inappropriate podcast.” We’ve all been there and had the hangover.
The story in question came up during a live recording of her podcast during which she recounted the first time she and Tartick got together. Bristowe explained that the couple didn’t have sex, but that they found plenty of other ways to be intimate – ways that she listed in detail during the recording. “I was like, ‘Yo, let’s just dry hump.’ So we did. Literally, I had pants on,” said Bristowe. “We were fully clothed and hot and heavy.” She jokingly added, “In five minutes, he picked my nose and gave me an orgasm.”
Advertisement
Hindsight being 20/20, the couple came to the conclusion after seeing the story circulate online that it felt like an overshare that came from being caught up in the moment. “When I read it as the article, I was like, ‘Oh, damn, that’s a lot. I don’t want my family reading that,’ ” Bristowe shared on her podcast. “But in the moment, it’s so funny because it’s a confession and the whole room is laughing.”
The former Bachelor season 19 and Bachelorette season 14 contestants first confirmed their relationship during an appearance on the Today show in late January. The couple actually met on Bristowe’s podcast, but said that they were friends first before it grew into something more.
Advertisement