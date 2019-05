Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Take The Next Step — & Where Is Their Reality Show?

With all this going on, it seems obvious that the couple would shine on their own reality show. Bristowe and Tartick. We need more of Bristowe’s offbeat, often slightly dark take on everything, from cutting contestants on her Bachelorette season, to her instantly-iconic line “You can plow the fuck out my field any day.” Dear Chris Harrison, Bachelor Nation demands a reality show with these two, and their dog Noods. . The only one who might not tune in? Bristowe’s ex Shawn Booth. In the meanwhile, we’re going to keep an eye on Bristowe’s Instagram page for lots of, uh, Noods.