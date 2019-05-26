Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Take The Next Step — & Where Is Their Reality Show?

Another Bachelor couple has found lasting love. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have been dating for five months, and now they’re taking their relationship to the next level. They’ve also grown their family by one — by adopting an exceedingly good boy.
Tartick is moving to Nashville, TN, where Bristowe lives, and the couple will be living together, she announced on her podcast, Off The Vine. “Best roommate ever!” she said, which is absolutely adorable. Tartick explains that the couple grew tired of a long-distance relationship (he lives in Seattle). Bristow has spoken frankly about enjoying intimate moments with Tartick, so we’re glad the two will have a lot more time together for you-know-what.
As for their new addition? “Meet Ramen Noodle Vino,” wrote Bristow on Instagram, as she introduced the world to her newly adopted pup. . She explained the dog was a stray found in Korea (with broken bones) who looks like a Golden Retriever mix — but his actual breed is unknown. “I’ve been hurt by humans, but I’m going home to Nashville now, where I will live the best life full of love, travel, and belly rubs,” she says, after revealing that Ramen Noodle Vino’s nickname is Noods.
With all this going on, it seems obvious that the couple would shine on their own reality show. Bristowe and Tartick. We need more of Bristowe’s offbeat, often slightly dark take on everything, from cutting contestants on her Bachelorette season, to her instantly-iconic line “You can plow the fuck out my field any day.” Dear Chris Harrison, Bachelor Nation demands a reality show with these two, and their dog Noods. . The only one who might not tune in? Bristowe’s ex Shawn Booth. In the meanwhile, we’re going to keep an eye on Bristowe’s Instagram page for lots of, uh, Noods.
MY BABY!!!! Hello instagram. My name is Ramen Noodle Vino 🍜. But my mom and dad call me Noods. I’m 1-ish, and I was saved by Amanda at @bunnysbuddies after living on the streets in Korea with broken bones. I’ve been hurt by humans, but I’m going home to Nashville now, where I will live the best life full of love, travel, and belly rubs. ❤️ follow me if you want more noods! See you June 3 mom and dad! @ramenthegoldennoodle #SendNoods
