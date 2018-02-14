Story from TV Shows

We Need To Talk About Canadian Kevin On Bachelor Winter Games

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
We need to talk about Kevin. And no, not because he's a sociopath played by Ezra Miller. This Kevin is the star of The Bachelor Winter Games. He's a firefighter from Canada. He's tall, he's burly, his hair is prince-y — in summary, Kevin from Canada looks like he's appeared on the cover of several romance novels. Or perhaps he's the modern reincarnation of Gaston from Beauty and the Beast. Or, Justin Trudeau's bulky younger brother. On the show, Ashley Iaconetti called him a cross between James Marsden and Tom Brady. Kevin, whose full name is Kevin Wendt, is fire (because the Bachelor women seem to think he's "hot" and 'cause he's a firefighter, so there).
Wendt is new to American audiences, but he's a Bachelorette veteran in Canada. He appeared on the very first Bachelorette iteration in Canada, and he went all the way — he's Canada's Ryan Sutter, except he and his leading lady, Bachelorette Jasmine Lorimer, broke up after five months of engagement.
"Impossible to put into words the love and respect I have for this woman. Im sad to share, at this point in our lives we have decided that it is best we go our separate ways," Wendt wrote alongside a photo of the two of them on Instagram. "The situation in which we met and fell in love is a very real one. With it comes a mental and emotional test from day one. We gained strength together and a bond we will share forever."

Since he and Lorimer ended their relationship, Wendy has gone on to do very Wendt-y things: He drinks beer, he works out to country music, he hangs out with his tiny niece, he eats ice cream, he lugs machinery around shirtless — you know, Wendt-y things.
Bachelor fans are rooting for him already, even though he appears to be taken by Bibiana Julian, a contestant from Arie Luyendyk's season of The Bachelor.
Of course, not all fans feel this way. One Canadian fan expressed dismay that he's already so successful on the show. First, he won The Bachelorette. Now, he's going to win Bachelor Winter Games.
Right now, Wendt is undeniable — but we still have three episodes left, so time will tell how we'll feel about him at the end.
