Impossible to put into words the love and respect I have for this woman. Im sad to share, at this point in our lives we have decided that it is best we go our separate ways. The situation in which we met and fell in love is a very real one. With it comes a mental and emotional test from day one. We gained strength together and a bond we will share forever. I have learned so much from Jas, and I am a much better man because of her. Although rough at times, the year we have spent together is something I wouldn't change or want to experience with anyone else. Jasmine you are the brightest star in my eyes, and I will always be your biggest fan. . Thank you to everyone who has supported us. We have always appreciated the kind words, action, and vibes.

