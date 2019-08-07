At one point, we could believe Civil War was just a Marvel Cinematic Universe film that premiered in 2016. However, all that changed on Tuesday, August 6, around 9:30 p.m. ET. In that moment, Bachelor In Paradise lightning rod Blake Horstmann jumped on Instagram to clear his sullied name, sending shockwaves through Bachelor Nation.
On the soapy ABC reality show, Horstmann stood out as an increasingly embattled playboy messing with some of BIP season 6’s most eligible bachelorettes. Chief among his supposed casualties was Caelynn Miller-Keyes, a 2019 Bachelor alum Horstmann allegedly dated for months, slept with, ghosted, and attempted to silence before Paradise filming.
However on social media, Horstmann tried to prove he wasn’t a complete and unmitigated monster. First, he recognized that he hurt multiple Bachelor Nation women over the last year. Then, he announced he would be releasing text messages he claims are between him and ex- Stagecoach hookup Miller-Keyes as a way to prove his innocence. With the press of a few iPhone buttons, Horstmann set off World War III in Bachelor Nation and its Twitter fandom.
bachelor nation after watching blake’s instagram stories #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/wm07ZLmAP4— Hannah Klaassen (@hannahklaassen5) August 7, 2019
Horstmann’s texts allege Miller-Keyes came to his hotel room interested in “just sex,” a phrase she used variations of multiple times according to the screen shots. Subsequent text messages show Miller-Keyes supposedly saying she did not want her Bachelor In Paradise co-stars learning of their evening together.
Those same Bachelor Nation members were absolutely shaking in their margaritas over on Twitter in response to Horstmann’s information drop.
Then came the Twitter memes from fans. Many reveled in the chaos of Horstmann spilling all of his Bachelor In Paradise dirty laundry in the middle of the Gram. That means Elizabeth Warren jokes, soap opera references, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills screen grabs (no one loves receipts like Lisa Vanderpump).
Turns out...Blake has more receipts than CVS.— The Notorious E.H.G. (@NotoriousEHG) August 7, 2019
He’s over in Instagram stories like:#Bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/ZZK0p9PkpG
caelynn: blake told me i was a mistake, that we were going to be together just the two of us, and that i shouldn’t tell anyone about our relationship— Marissa (@MarissaSaysWhat) August 7, 2019
blake on instagram:#bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/Cw6aqldvhP
blake posting all of his texts with caelynn on instagram #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/VOd6ECsiGJ— chloe (@chanceofchloe) August 7, 2019
THE MILLER-KEYES PAMPHLET #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/nc5fvzDvzl— 100% that bach(elor fan) (@THATBITCHELOR) August 7, 2019
While a lot of the Horstmann Twitter dialogue was carefree, not all of it was. Some Paradise fans criticized Horstmann for sharing Miller-Keyes’ more sexual text messages so publicly. The question of whether such a revealing action was appropriate in the case of a very open and honest sexual violence survivor like Miller-Keyes hung over the disapproving tweets.
That reaction may be a small part of the reason Horstmann deleted the text screenshots from Instagram about an hour after posting them (he also said Miller-Keyes did not deserve the social media hate she was receiving). Still, others defended Horstmann's decision to protect his image — especially after the she-said, she-said infighting of the 2019 Bachelor between Miller-Keyes and current Bachelor Nation sweetheart Hannah Brown.
Watching the episode post Blake’s insta story is cringe worthy #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/pnOPbDC7GI— Taryn (@TarynUpMyHearrt) August 7, 2019
I really don’t care what happened between Blake and Caelynn before the show but I know posting private text messages about intimate moments is a NO. Distasteful and immature #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/ic0H3MV3Ex— Megan Hucks Pearson (@Itsmeganpearson) August 7, 2019
Hannah watching Blake expose Caelynn on his insta story after she warned everyone months ago during the Bachelor that Caelynn was a master manipulator #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/xTdQwymK5R— Lindsay Roush (@linds_rou) August 7, 2019
Caelynn: *gets exposed as a liar by Blake*— Kelly (@kellymo222) August 7, 2019
Hannah:#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/7cTf2ZuUb4
No matter whose side you're on, we can all agree someone needs to call Marie Kondo ASAP to clean up all this mess.
