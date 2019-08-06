It Might Be Faster To List The Bachelor People Who Didn't Go To Stagecoach 2019

You've heard of Coachella, but have you heard of Stagecoach, the country music festival that also takes place near Palm Springs every April? You have if you've been watching Bachelor in Paradise, because Stagecoach is practically all these contestants can talk about. It turns out that some major drama went down at the festival this year, when it took place from April 24 to 26.
It's where Blake Horstmann said he got "pretty drunk," where Caelynn Miller-Keyes says he slept with Kristina Schulman and then her one night later, and also where Caelynn said Blake was flirting with Tayshia Adams. In a way, the Bachelor Nation contestants who went to Stagecoach in 2019 were predestined to be the center of all the drama on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.
But it's not just Paradise contestants who attended the festival. As E! News pointed out, it's been a gathering spot for former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants for a few years now. Heather Martin, from Colton Underwood's Bachelor season, told E! News ahead of the festival that she and some other contestants for her season would all be sharing an Airbnb to make it a true reunion.
"It's always so fun to see everyone — even if it's people from different seasons," Becca Tilley, from Chris Soules and Ben Higgins' Bachelor seasons, told the outlet. "Everyone has this automatic connection from being on the show and it's a fun environment to see everyone."
Sometimes brands fly the contestants out to the festival, which is why you see some of the same people there together. For example, Boohoo brought Demi Burnett, Tayshia Adams, Kirpa Sudick, Heather Martin, and Catherine Agro from Colton's season to the event in a helicopter.
As for who else hit up the festival this past year? Well fans already know that Blake did, since he's the one at the center of all this Stagecoach drama. Based on their Instagrams, some of the other Bachelor in Paradise contestants from this season who went include Katie Morton, as well as Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes. The latter two were involved in this Blake drama as well. They were also both hanging out in the same Stagecoach group, which makes the whole thing even more awkward. Here are Kristina and Caelynn pictured with former Nick Viall Bachelor contestant Whitney Fransway.
That's about all the contestants from this BIP season who attended, likely because most of Hannah B.'s contestants would have still been filming, and therefore couldn't yet attend.
But several former contestants who aren't on this season of BIP were in attendance, including Josh Murray's two exes Amanda Stanton and Andi Dorfman — who hung out at the festival together.
Also in attendance was Amanda's other Bachelor in Paradise ex, Robby Hayes. And Lauren Bushnell and Becca Tilley from Ben Higgins' season also went. Additionally, former Nick Viall contestants Danielle Lombard and Corinne Olympios were in attendance, along with a couple more of Colton's contestants like Alex Blumberg and Caitlin Clemmens. Colton himself also showed up at the festival with his season's winner, Cassie Randolph.
Basically, it may have just been easier to tell you who wasn't at Stagecoach this year. It was packed with Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants mingling across many seasons. Based on all the drama that went down there this year, Bachelor in Paradise season 7 should probably just film at Stagecoach 2020.
