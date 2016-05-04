So how does one of the few female Avengers wind up getting placed under house arrest?



After a brief flashback prologue, the film drops the audience in Lagos, where the Avengers are trying to stop a villain from getting hold of a bioweapon. The old pros — Cap, Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Falcon/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) — are training Wanda, who joined the team after the events of last summer’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. As the fight comes to an end, Wanda uses her powers to save Steve Rogers from a bomb’s blast. She succeeds, but accidentally blows up a building, killing civilians.



Wanda is bereft, and to add insult to injury, some of her fellow Avengers make her feel like a pariah. Vision (Paul Bettany), who works with Tony Stark, babysits her in the Avengers mansion, and won’t let her leave even for mundane reasons. She bristles at this infantilization. She may be young and green, but she’s one of the most powerful Avengers. She doesn’t rely on any gear or technology to fight. She can control minds and move matter with some flicks of her black nails. (Girl has a great manicure.) Eventually, she even overpowers Vision and goes off to fight with Cap.