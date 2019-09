Now, let’s compare her story line to Spider-Man’s.When the Avengers are gearing up to have it out, Tony heads to Queens to get ahold of the webslinger (Tom Holland). Talk about untested. Lil’ Peter Parker doesn’t even have a real suit yet. But Tony isn’t worried about Spidey’s ability to control his powers. After establishing a quippy rapport, Tony throws him right into the action. This isn’t a dig on Spider-Man. He’s a chatty fellow who spouts wisdom gleaned from The Empire Strikes Back and is a joy to watch. Still, he gets to swoop in and (sort of) save the day, while Wanda is treated like an outcast. (Spider-Man's appearance here serves to set up Spider-Man: Homecoming , the third reboot of the character in 15 years.)I'm not saying that Civil War is a treatise on gender. In fact, Marvel movies in general aren't all that interested in women, so the issue with the Scarlet Witch seems like an awkward consequence of plotting intended to examine loyalty and the place of superheroes in society. I even wondered whether I was reading too much into Wanda's circumstances. After all, she is dangerous. She causes the loss of innocent lives, people from Black Panther's (Chadwick Boseman) home country of Wakanda. (And, let's not forget, she is introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a villain aligned with Ultron.) But her story line still irked me. Perhaps unintentionally, the film implies that young female power is to be feared, while young male power is to be celebrated.It would have been nice if she were presented as someone we could root for, instead of a volatile burden.