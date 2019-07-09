The July 9 finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will let us know how things stand for all of the Housewives after the show's ninth season, but the fate of one Housewife is already sealed. After being part of the cast since day one, Lisa Vanderpump is leaving Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills and will not be part of the upcoming RHOBH reunion. In case you're still in denial about an RHOBH future without LVP, let's take a look back at what brought us to this point of no return.
The last few episodes may have been about the women traveling to France and getting along for the most part (well, until Camille Grammer started bringing some drama), but season 9 of RHOBH will forever be remembered as the one with the dog adoption storyline that contributed to Vanderpump's departure. Regardless of whose side you're on, you probably thought the drama surrounding a puppy named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice was blown out of proportion, and the Housewives thought so, too.
But, it wasn't just the situation surrounding Lucy and some infamous Radar Online articles that made Lisa leave. And hearing from Lisa didn't end when her scenes stopped airing. Here's how it all went down.
April 2018 — Lisa Lost Her Brother
On April 30, 2018, Lisa's brother, Mark, passed away at age 59. This, of course, had a major effect on Lisa's life, and she's spoken out about it being hard to film the series in the aftermath of his death. "I was emotionally depleted. I started filming two days after my brother's funeral, which was challenging at best," she recently told Express. "I wanted to take the year off, and didn't want to be in the emotionally combative situation that Housewives often entails. But I owed them my loyalty, and commitment."
Summer 2018 — Filming Began
While Lisa said she started filming two days after her brother's funeral, it seems the real bulk of the filming kicked off in the summer. People reported that the premiere was filmed three months after Mark's death. The difference between these reports and what Lisa said could be because not everything that's shot ends up being used.
September 11, 2018 — Puppygate Kicked Off
The Radar Online stories about the dog Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs turning up in a shelter were published on September 11. And this is where the real drama began.
September 12, 2018 — Lisa Talked To TMZ
The day after the Radar stories were published, LVP spoke to TMZ and defended Dorit. This was mentioned in Kyle and Lisa's big fight when Lisa said, "You think I’m going to give a story to Radar Online and then I’m going to go to TMZ and refute a story I’ve given to Radar Online?" Kyle responded, "That’s what everybody thinks, yes."
Fall 2018 — Kyle & Lisa's Fight
During an episode of Watch What Happens Live in February, Kyle revealed that she hadn't spoken to Lisa since their "Goodbye, Kyle" fight. According to Entertainment Tonight, this scene was filmed in the fall, and based on the show, it must have been pretty soon after the Radar stories came out. The fight really changed everything. Without Kyle on her side, Lisa was officially on the outskirts of the group. It would have been around this same time that Lisa and Dorit went their separate ways, too.
May 7, 2019 — A Lisa-Free RHOBH Episode Aired
Jumping forward, May 7 marked the first episode on which Lisa did not appear. This one featured a camping trip all of the other women took without her. Up until this point, Lisa had still be featured now and then doing her own thing, sans the other women. Seeing an RHOBH episode without her was a bit of a shock.
June 4, 2019 — Lisa Announced She Was Leaving
On June 4, the Daily Mail published an interview with Lisa in which she announced that she would not be filming the reunion and would also be leaving the series altogether. "The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who've been harassing me for 10 months now," she told the publication. Of returning to the show, she said, "I think they've made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly. So... no."
Since making her announcement, Lisa has spoken out more about her decision. In an interview with Us Weekly, she brought up the fact that it had been an emotional year for her. "I made the decision to leave," she said. "It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with."
While Lisa is leaving the show, it won't be the end of her time on Bravo. Fans will still be able to catch her on Vanderpump Rules. As for her relationship with former friend Kyle, they now have at least seen each other since the fight. According to Lisa, they ran into each other in May. She told Us Weekly, "It was okay."
