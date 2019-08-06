Kristina is known on Twitter as somewhat of a "tea-spiller" who isn't afraid to call it like she sees it (she spilled quite a few details about what really happened between her and Dean Unglert after their Bachelor in Paradise drama a few seasons ago). That's why it seems odd that she'd want to go out with Blake given their past and the whole thing with Caelynn. Kristina even said on the show, "I know what happened with him and Caelynn, so I honestly thought he would have a little bit more respect for me," she said. "So knowing he spent the night with her kinda hurt my feelings. That's a slap in the face to me, and I will not let myself be [expletive] over again." As she gets ready for her date, she puts on lipstick as though she's sharpening a weapon while she says, "So today, I'm going to make Blake my bitch."