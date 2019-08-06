Warning: This will spoil Bachelor in Paradise season 6's first major cliffhanger.
After everything Caelynn Miller-Keyes spilled about about Blake Horstmann's pre-Bachelor In Paradise activities (see: that time Blake dated nearly everyone from Paradise before he got there), Kristina Schulman arrived. When she first showed up, it seemed like Kristina was going to have the same issues with Blake that Caelynn had — namely that he'd supposedly slept with each of them within 24 hours of each other at the Stagecoach music festival in April. But somehow, by the end of the premiere, in a shocking twist, Kristina asked Blake on a date on Bachelor in Paradise.
It was pretty confusing considering that when Kristina first arrived, Chris Harrison talked to her about her history with Blake, which Kristina was happy to comment on. "I dated Blake for a little, but something happened recently before Paradise. It was festival season, Stagecoach, and it just happened that I was with him one night, and he was with someone else the following night," Kristina said. When Chris pried about who it was, Kristina said that it was Caelynn. "I haven't talked to him since, so I guarantee if he's here I will be having a conversation with him," Kristina said. She also said that she let a guy "walk all over her" the last time she was in Paradise with Dean, so she wasn't planning on letting that happen again.
But, then, she got the date card and asked Blake out. Um, what? Kristina told Blake that she wanted the date to be easy and fun, and, since she was familiar with Blake, she wanted to go with him. He agreed, later saying in a confessional that they split "amicably" because of timing issues, but that he was "happy" to see her.
Kristina is known on Twitter as somewhat of a "tea-spiller" who isn't afraid to call it like she sees it (she spilled quite a few details about what really happened between her and Dean Unglert after their Bachelor in Paradise drama a few seasons ago). That's why it seems odd that she'd want to go out with Blake given their past and the whole thing with Caelynn. Kristina even said on the show, "I know what happened with him and Caelynn, so I honestly thought he would have a little bit more respect for me," she said. "So knowing he spent the night with her kinda hurt my feelings. That's a slap in the face to me, and I will not let myself be [expletive] over again." As she gets ready for her date, she puts on lipstick as though she's sharpening a weapon while she says, "So today, I'm going to make Blake my bitch."
Plot twist! It seems like Kristina wants to take Blake on the date to get revenge (possibly? hopefully?) for how he treated her and Caelynn. It's unclear what kind of a date this might amount to (maybe it features something Blake is terrified of, like commitment?) but it's good to see that Kristina isn't just picking back up exactly where she left off. Blake may have gotten the date card, but he is nowhere near off the hook with Kristina. This might turn out to actually, genuinely be the most dramatic Paradise date of all time.
