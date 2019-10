Here’s How To ACTUALLY Quit Fast Fashion Once & For All

Thomas says the first step to adopting slow fashion is merely awareness. When you scroll through your Instagram feed or page through a magazine, she recommends that you take note of pieces you like that are advertising ethical or sustainable production. Write down the names of designers you think are making exciting things. “Find brands you love, and follow them,” she says. Follow influencers and celebs with a commitment to sustainable living. This is where you’ll discover the slow fashion brands that truly cater to your sense of style. “Plus,” she adds, “major retailers are definitely starting to notice how important this is. They’re making it easier than ever.” She’s right — you’d be surprised how many sites you already love are finding new, clever ways of spotlighting greener products.