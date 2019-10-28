Here’s How To ACTUALLY Quit Fast Fashion Once & For All

Over the past few years, Thomas has spent time traveling across continents, tracking down innovative brands and designers utilizing new forms of technology and entrepreneurial methodologies to make and distribute this “slower” clothing. “Soon you’ll start seeing these new, verifiably green brands at all the big-name websites or department stores you shop regularly,” she says. “They won’t be hard to find or research — they’ll be right in front of you.” Sure, for the time being, none of these designers can produce at the scale of a massive factory chain, but overall, it’s not a dismal picture — in fact, it’s an optimistic one.