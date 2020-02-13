Story from Entertainment

Peter Weber’s Ex Has A Shady History With Victoria F.

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: courtesy of ABC.
Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller hinted way back in November that there was going to be some controversy during her journey with Peter Weber, and it sounds like it’s about to begin. Not only did we see a preview of hometowns that shows a lot of drama going down for the Virginia Beach native, but one of her former friends — and, coincidentally, Peter Weber’s ex — Melissa Pence has stepped forward to give her own take on the “self-centered” 25-year-old to Us Weekly.
“We became friends when I moved back from Los Angeles about three years ago,” Pence told the outlet. “Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends.”
However, they ended up running in the same circles, so Pence continued to run into her, and had a totally different opinion of her than Peter currently does on the show. Apparently, things changed when Victoria learned she’d be on The Bachelor.
“She just became a very self-centered person and we were all out for our friend’s birthday and she was just acting crazy,” Pence explained. “Just wanting all the attention and it was very distasteful.”
In particular, Pence said Victoria is extremely headstrong when it comes to dating, which is great for The Bachelor but not as much so for friendship.
“If there is a guy she wants, she’s like, ‘He’s mine.’ There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved,” she said “She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You’re always the one in the bar wanting attention.”
Of course, this is just one person’s opinion, and Victoria already cautioned against believing rumors back in November. 
“The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait,” Fuller wrote, hinting at the allegations but refusing to elaborate on them just yet. “HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.”
View this post on Instagram

JEREMIAH 29:11 I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support. Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait. HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES. With that being said— On my best days & especially on my worst days I look to a friend. The best friend I’ve ever had in my life. He does not judge me for what I look like. He does not throw stones when I am down. He makes me smile when I am mad. Licks my tears when I am sad. Lays on my chest when my anxiety is through the roof. And paws my face when I can’t get out of bed some days to tell me, ‘Hey! I’m here. You’re enough. Remember that.’ That friend is my Black Lab, Buxton. I’m so proud to say that my boy is in training to become a #therapydog. Buxton has served as my personal service dog for over a year now, but his new role will be a little different. As a therapy dog Buxton will be providing comfort to children in hospitals, affection to elderly in retirement homes, love to those who may be having a hard time at school, & others who maybe just need a hug! Life will throw you curveballs, but sometimes all you need is some love & loyalty from a 4 legged friend willing to catch those curveballs for you. We may not always know the WHY, but we can rely on the fact that there is a reason. A reason to keep pushing forward wherever we may be in life. A reason that is a lot bigger than us. I trust that God & the Universe are showing me the way. . . . . & just remember.. we all have a story.

A post shared by Victoria Fuller (@vlfuller) on

However, this is not the first controversy she’s found herself in.
While she won the modeling challenge with Peter that should have landed them a Cosmopolitan cover, the magazine pulled it after pictures of Victoria modeling in clothes that had the “white lives matter” slogan appeared on Twitter. This is now the second strike for the contestant, and it looks like strike three is coming on Monday night’s episode. I know Peter prefers flying to baseball, but this might just mean Victoria is out.
