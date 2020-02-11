Peter Weber may be falling in love with Madison Prewett on The Bachelor, but that may not be enough to keep her on the show. The new February 10 Bachelor promo for the remainder of the season seemed to hint that Madison may leave Bachelor Peter behind.
Of course, every promo for this show should be taken with a dump truck full of grains of salt, but it does actually seem to look like Madison may leave Peter brokenhearted. The season preview revealed that Madison, who is very religious, is "saving [herself] for marriage." Because of that choice, she says in the promo, "If he sleeps with anyone else, it's going to be hard for me to move forward," regarding the Fantasy Suites. In another clip, Peter said that he didn't want to make this whole thing about sex, but he has had sex before — in fact, he said, "Six weeks prior, I was intimate with someone else." That timeline would put it right before the show started, since he probably wasn't jumping into bed with any of his contestants on night one. (If he had, the producers definitely would have made that a plot point.)
If that news or the news that Peter sleeps with someone else during Fantasy Suites is too much for Madison and her ultimatum, she may very well choose to leave. Peter seems the most interested in her — having dropped the L-word on her before she even did so. If she left, it would explain the clips where Peter said something was "just destroying my heart." It would also explain who his mom may have been talking about in those clips of her sobbing and telling Peter, "Don't let her go" and "bring her home to us." We got an expanded version of that moment in this week's promo that included Barbara Weber saying, "That's what love stories are made of " and "God has placed her there for you." Some fans believe that Barbara is referencing God in that moment as a nod to Madison's own faith, which the contestant has been open about on this show.
If Madison did leave in the plane we saw jetting off in the promo, Peter may have to pull a Colton Underwood fence jump and production shutdown to win her back like Colton did with Cassie Randolph. But, perhaps Madison doesn't leave at all and all of those references are about someone else leaving — like the other troubled contestant in this week's promo, Victoria F. She and Peter seemed to have a contentious moment in the preview where they argue and then Victoria is seen walking away from the cameras saying, "Like I can't. I'm so fucking done."
The bottom line is that previews can and do show whatever they want to entice people to keep watching. But it seems pretty likely that Fantasy Suite week is going to get the best of Madison — especially with someone as vocal about sex as Peter is. That would make sense of the piece in which Peter has to try to "bring her home" like his mom has begged is so many promos. And that would make for quite the dramatic finale, like Chris Harrison always promises.
