The Bachelor loves to focus on the interpersonal drama between contestants, and yeah, that's fun to watch to an extent. But how about, instead of showing one more argument born out of contestants being sequestered in close quarters or "virgin" scandal, The Bachelor let Peter and the American people into Madison's charitable works. In today's topsy-turvy news cycle (understatement of the century, I know), don't we all deserve to enjoy some happy, genuinely uplifting material for once?