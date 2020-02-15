Peter Weber Says His “Dumb” Bachelor Decisions Weren’t On Purpose

Dating is hard enough on its own, so having to do so in front of millions via cameras on The Bachelor sounds like a recipe for drama of the highest order. Still, it’s what Peter Weber signed up for, and he’s asking viewers to bear with his “dumb decisions” as he tries to navigate the mess. Weber recently appeared on former Bachelor Nick Viall’s podcast to explain how difficult it is to watch the show and see all the mistakes he made.
“I’m making decisions in the moment based off the information I have,” he said on the podcast. “I’m not making dumb decisions on purpose. I know everyone thinks I am and everyone thinks I’m being indecisive. And yeah, there was a lot of indecision, but that’s what you get when you date so many women at once.”
Advertisement
The particular situations Weber felt ashamed over were his tendency to gravitate toward the cast members who engaged in fights more often, and the women who cried a lot. In particular, Weber has received the most criticism for his decision to send Alayah Benavidez home based purely on opinions from other contestants, only to bring her back and then send her home again. Some might even call Weber himself the actual villain of this season of The Bachelor. Still, Weber told E! News he’s doing his best, and wishes people would focus more on the positive aspects of the show.
“You hope you're going to find love at the end of it and yeah, things are always going to happen, things are gonna come out, because we're human beings and we're not perfect, but I just wish people would focus more on spreading love rather than so much hate,” said Weber.
Advertisement