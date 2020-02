Some of the drama on his season that's sure to get brought up at the WTA is the relationship between Victoria Paul and Alayah Benavidez . There was some confusion about how close of friends they were before the show, with Alayah claiming they were quite close and Victoria claiming that they hardly knew each other. Perhaps that will finally get cleared up on March 2. Another conflict that is begging to be hashed out is everything that went down between Tammy Ly with Mykenna Dorn and Kelsey Weier . Tammy called both women all kinds of names and was deeply unkind to them. She eventually apologized on Twitter, but she will likely be asked about the incidents while at the WTA.