The past two seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette with Colton Underwood and Hannah Brown, respectively, didn't have two-on-one dates. It seemed like maybe, just maybe the franchise was stepping away from them. But apparently, the show was just waiting for the right contestants to force into a face-off. Having producer-fed drama with another contestant is almost a guaranteed way of getting sent on the two-on-one, so Tammy and Mykenna never stood a chance. It happened to Ashley Iaconetti and Kelsey Poe on Chris Soules' season, during which Ashley was left sobbing in the desert. It happened on Ben Higgins' season with Olivia Caridi and Emily Ferguson and ended with Olivia left on the island while the Bachelor sailed off. Now that Tammy's come after Mykenna for her age and supposedly being too into hashtags (a real accusation that happened on this show), the producers and Peter, who seemed almost eager to mediate the drama, pitted them against each other even more dramatically by bringing back a surprise, last minute two-on-one. Tammy was eliminated, and Mykenna got to stay, only to be asked to sit through a rose ceremony in which she was not chosen.