It's no secret that the relationships we see play out on the show, both between the women in the mansion, and between any single woman and the bachelor in question, are heavily produced. There needs to be a villain to stir up drama for optimal rose ceremony tension. Last night, that was Krystal, a 29-year-old fitness coach from Missoula, MT, whose crime was to seek out not one, but two meetings with Arie after having a one-on-one date and securing a rose. To be fair, in Bachelor land, this constitutes a capital offense, and I don't blame Bibiana for calling her out on it. Both women are there to play a part in the journey that is finding true love in front of an audience of millions. But more than ever before, I was aware that I, too, was being produced. I was sitting on my couch, taking sides in this orchestrated catfight, complicit in a mechanism that has been used as a tool to control women for decades.